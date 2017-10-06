What you might have missed....
Oct 2:
Council mulling land annexation - By TOM WEHRHAHN
Star, director tour museum - By DAVE VORHEES
Antiques shine at Plow Day - By DAVE VORHEES
Oct 3:
Local marijuana application filed - By TOM WEHRHAHN
Greenville billboard company expanding into Wapakoneta - By DAVE VORHEES
Council debates vehicle sales - By TOM WEHRHAHN
VFW post honored by lawmakers - By TOM WEHRHAHN
Oct 4:
Husted stumps in Wapakoneta - By A.J. HECHT
Rotarians ready to flip pancakes - By TOM WEHRHAHN
New salon is a dream come true - By DAVE VORHEES
Oct 5:
Hottle sentenced to 15-years in prison - By DAVE VORHEES
Museum offers Day of Discovery - By DAVE VORHEES
Oct 6:
General to lead 'One Giant Leap' - By DAVE VORHEES
No bids received for Auglaize Acres - By TOM WEHRHAHN
ESC students celebrate - By A.J. HECHT
Category: