What you might have missed
Friday, March 10, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
Monday, March 6:
Talks continue on downtown grant- TOM WEHRHAHN
Educator to speak on the good and bad of social media- MAKAHLA SCHNARRE
Tuesday, March 7:
City to pay for media campaign- TOM WEHRHAHN
Botkins students celebrate annual right to read week- REBECCA LAPP
Wednesday, March 8:
Kasich budget raises concerns- REBECCA LAPP
Students get wired- REBECCA LAPP
Thursday, March 9:
Lent worship service focuses on 'the light'- REBECCA LAPP
Scanning Day helps preserve local history- REBECCA LAPP and MAKAHLA SCHNARRE
Friday, March 10:
Technology gives agency efficiency a boost- REBECCA LAPP
MD classes raise funds- REBECCA LAPP
Category: