What you might have missed

Monday, March 6:

Talks continue on downtown grant- TOM WEHRHAHN

Educator to speak on the good and bad of social media- MAKAHLA SCHNARRE

Tuesday, March 7:

City to pay for media campaign- TOM WEHRHAHN

Botkins students celebrate annual right to read week- REBECCA LAPP

Wednesday, March 8:

Kasich budget raises concerns- REBECCA LAPP

Students get wired- REBECCA LAPP

Thursday, March 9:

Lent worship service focuses on 'the light'- REBECCA LAPP

Scanning Day helps preserve local history- REBECCA LAPP and MAKAHLA SCHNARRE

Friday, March 10:

Technology gives agency efficiency a boost- REBECCA LAPP

MD classes raise funds- REBECCA LAPP