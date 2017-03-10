What you might have missed

March 6- March 10
Friday, March 10, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH

Monday, March 6:
Talks continue on downtown grant- TOM WEHRHAHN
Educator to speak on the good and bad of social media- MAKAHLA SCHNARRE

Tuesday, March 7:
City to pay for media campaign- TOM WEHRHAHN
Botkins students celebrate annual right to read week- REBECCA LAPP

Wednesday, March 8:
Kasich budget raises concerns- REBECCA LAPP
Students get wired- REBECCA LAPP

Thursday, March 9:
Lent worship service focuses on 'the light'- REBECCA LAPP
Scanning Day helps preserve local history- REBECCA LAPP and MAKAHLA SCHNARRE

Friday, March 10:
Technology gives agency efficiency a boost- REBECCA LAPP
MD classes raise funds- REBECCA LAPP

