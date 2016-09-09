Here's what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.

Tuesday: Staff and campers of Glacier Hill Lakes said thank you to area police officers Saturday morning.

Wednesday: The City of Wapakoneta on Monday joined several other Ohio communities in imposing a moratorium on the granting of permits regarding medical marijuana.

Thursday: The Auglaize County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is hoping to raise awareness of emergency preparedness with new magnets to be handed out to county residents.

Friday: A local group based out of Uniopolis, Carpenters for Christ, will be making a trip down to Baton Rouge, La., to help those who have suffered due to the massive flooding this year.