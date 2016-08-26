Here's what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News

Monday: The Neil Armstrong mural in downtown Cincinnati was officially dedicated Sunday, and one Wapakoneta native has witnessed the mural’s creation from start to finish.

Tuesday: The vehicle vandalism investigations from the early hours of Aug. 9, have been solved.

Wednesday: State legislators honored the Auglaize County Soil and Water Conservation District at its annual meeting and dinner Tuesday.

Thursday: Tom and Andrea Ahl of Lima share stories of their missionary work at the Breakfast of Champions at Otterbein-Cridersville.

Friday: Wapakoneta High School FFA students donated $1,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation last Friday