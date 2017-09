Monday:

Labor Day!

Tuesday:

Market offers fall favorites

Fryburg fest draws crowd

Wednesday:

Scarecrows, mums sale a sign of fall

Spanish class goes to the next level

Thursday:

City to get $186K from county in 2018

Spencer attends meeting in D.C.

Chicken, ribs help bring clean water to Kenya

Friday:

Restoring a glass legacy

Hunlock reflects on long career