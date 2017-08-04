If you were busy enjoying the Auglaize County Fair or just had a crazy week, here's what you may have missed in the Wapakoneta Daily News. Be sure to check out this week's editions for fair photos, show results, Armstrong Air and Space Museum theft updates and more.

Monday:

Museum theft shocks community

Collectibles expert fears lander's fate

Piehl honored for service to fair

Hottle pleads guilty on five counts, 30 dismissed

Tuesday:

Additional items taken from museum

Fair royalty named

VFW car show adds new twist

Wednesday:

Cream rises to the top at dairy show

Responders host National Night Out

Museum burglary updated

Youth introduced to variety of art media

Thursday:

Brewers, vintners bring out their best

Officers invite public to meet at Coffe Amor

Friday:

Hannah Schaub shows Grand Champion

County veterans honored at fair

Faith takes Sweepstakes