Friday, August 4, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH

If you were busy enjoying the Auglaize County Fair or just had a crazy week, here's what you may have missed in the Wapakoneta Daily News. Be sure to check out this week's editions for fair photos, show results, Armstrong Air and Space Museum theft updates and more.

Monday:
Museum theft shocks community
Collectibles expert fears lander's fate
Piehl honored for service to fair
Hottle pleads guilty on five counts, 30 dismissed

Tuesday:
Additional items taken from museum
Fair royalty named
VFW car show adds new twist

Wednesday:
Cream rises to the top at dairy show
Responders host National Night Out
Museum burglary updated
Youth introduced to variety of art media

Thursday:
Brewers, vintners bring out their best
Officers invite public to meet at Coffe Amor

Friday:
Hannah Schaub shows Grand Champion
County veterans honored at fair
Faith takes Sweepstakes

