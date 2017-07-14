What you may have missed

Staff Writer
Friday, July 14, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH

Did you have a busy week? Here's what you may have missed in the Wapakoneta Daily News.

Monday:
Council to discuss utility over-under-charges
Fireman's Jamboree a fun time
Good sentenced to 25 years to life in rape case

Tuesday:
Billboard will go up
Village expands across I-75

Wednesday:
Officials probe woman's death as suspicious
Board OK's three-year contract for superintendent
Village council mulls land deal

Thursday:
County must foot bill for voting machines
Board updated on safety issues

Friday:
Buckland council welcomes new member
Dutch Mill cleanup begins
Vehicle flips, driver cited

Category: