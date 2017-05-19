What you may have missed
Friday, May 19, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
Here what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Monday:
• Fire destroys garage on Benton Street
• Woman dies in Van Wert accident
• Physician warns of water illness
• Local man dedicated to cause
Tuesday:
• Council moves forward on annexation
• Bicycle event keeps kids safe
Wednesday:
• New rules eyed for garage sales, political signs
• Food drive aids local pantries
• Young leaders to hold second meeting
• Village seeks help with path
Thursday:
• Fairgrounds host Tug Fest
• Reading hits a home run
• Village sets community cleanup
Friday:
• Controversial cul-de-sac plan still lives
• Dedicated walkers win big
• WaterPark celebrates 10th year
