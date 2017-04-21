What you may have missed
Friday, April 21, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
Here what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Monday:
• Museum has plans to expand facility
• Dollar General awaits zoning
• Villages host egg hunts
Tuesday:
• Lodging tax helps fund ad venture
• Plenty on tap for 2017 fair
• Board updated on grant internships
Wednesday:
• Manor honors its volunteers
• Local teacher offers art camp
• "Walk to the Cross" not quite home … yet
Thursday:
• Election board prepares for May 2
• Library hosts recycling event
• Buckland approves fire/EMS contract
Friday:
• Committee prepares for election
• Meyers heads to trade mission
• Board updated on on-site services
• Annual auction aids crisis center
