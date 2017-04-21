Here what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.

Monday:

• Museum has plans to expand facility

• Dollar General awaits zoning

• Villages host egg hunts

Tuesday:

• Lodging tax helps fund ad venture

• Plenty on tap for 2017 fair

• Board updated on grant internships

Wednesday:

• Manor honors its volunteers

• Local teacher offers art camp

• "Walk to the Cross" not quite home … yet

Thursday:

• Election board prepares for May 2

• Library hosts recycling event

• Buckland approves fire/EMS contract

Friday:

• Committee prepares for election

• Meyers heads to trade mission

• Board updated on on-site services

• Annual auction aids crisis center