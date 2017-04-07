What you may have missed
Friday, April 7, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
Here what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Monday:
• Metz back on council
• Rocket Weekend takes off
• Annual sale aids FFA
Tuesday:
• Downtown project moves forward
• Council fields special requests
• Art center gets makeover
• Local board honors Public Health Week
Wednesday:
• Husted: Governments must do more with less
• An eye-opener for young cast
• Road trip helps mission team
Thursday:
• County hosts Walter Awards Dinner
• Husted visits AIP
• Service centers on the Way, the Truth and the Life
Friday:
• Groups unite for community hunt
• FFA team heads west
• Apollo hosts open house
Category: