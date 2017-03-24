What you may have missed
Friday, March 24, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
Here what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Monday:
• Show Choir to compete at Nationals
• WMS conducts first musical
• Murder mystery troupe interacts with audience
Tuesday:
• Council discusses downtown revitalization
• Candidates selected for scholastic award
• Law enforcement to compete in Special Olympics basketball game
Wednesday:
• Modern haircut with a classic feel
• Wapakoneta man convicted of rape
• Auglaize Co. Airport Authority discusses upkeep, purchases
Thursday:
• Lenten lunch centers in the Good Shepherd
• Group launches Courthouse Ministries
Friday:
• Solid Waste District honors volunteers
• Board honors World TB Day
• Shrek coming to Waynesfield
• Park district plans dead tree removal
