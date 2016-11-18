What you may have missed
Friday, November 18, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
Here's what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Monday: The cast of the Wapakoneta High School production of Beauty and the Beat offered a tea party before the show.
Tuesday: Cridersville welcomed a new village council member.
Wednesday: Commissioners began their budget review.
Thursday: This year saw a low harvest, but it was better than expected.
Friday: Buckland accepted a bid for its former school.
