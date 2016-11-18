Here's what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.

Monday: The cast of the Wapakoneta High School production of Beauty and the Beat offered a tea party before the show.

Tuesday: Cridersville welcomed a new village council member.

Wednesday: Commissioners began their budget review.

Thursday: This year saw a low harvest, but it was better than expected.

Friday: Buckland accepted a bid for its former school.