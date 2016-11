Here's what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.

Monday: An event in Botkins raised $2,100 for Children's Hometown Holiday.

Tuesday: Firefighters won the Make-A-Wish game.

Wednesday: Trump is the new president.

Thursday: The tree plan for Auglaize Street was cut.

Friday: The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its awards dinner Thursday.