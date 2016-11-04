What you may have missed
Friday, November 4, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
Here's what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News:
Monday: Many attended the Golden Fresh Farms job fair.
Tuesday: There are changes coming for the November election.
Wednesday: The Friends of the Wapakoneta Library are holding their book sale this weekend.
Thursday: A representative from Golden Fresh Farms served as the speaker at the Wapakoneta Area Economic Development Council annual meeting.
Friday: Attendees at the Historical Society meeting heard about John Quincy Adams Thursday night.
Category: