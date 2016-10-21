What you may have missed
Friday, October 21, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
Here's a small slice of what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Monday: The Wapakoneta Noon Optimist Club Craft Show was a success.
Tuesday: The status of a missing $281K haunts the Wapakoneta City Council.
Wednesday: WapaWeen kicked off Thursday event with a parade and costume contest.
Thursday: The Wapakoneta Family YMCA has introduced an art club to its programming.
Friday: The WapaWeen parade saw rain and fun Thursday night.
