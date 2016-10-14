What you may have missed
Friday, October 14, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
Here's a slice of what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Monday: Adam Walter built a monument for the VFW as his Eagle Scout Project.
Tuesday: Armstrong Air and Space Museum hosted its Day of Discovery.
Wednesday: Wapakoneta High School Student Senate will be giving away Bravery Bags to local chemo patients.
Thursday: The Village of Buckland hired a code enforcement officer.
Friday: A Throwback Thursday event was held at J. Marie's for refugee resettlement.
