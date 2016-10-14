Here's a slice of what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.

Monday: Adam Walter built a monument for the VFW as his Eagle Scout Project.

Tuesday: Armstrong Air and Space Museum hosted its Day of Discovery.

Wednesday: Wapakoneta High School Student Senate will be giving away Bravery Bags to local chemo patients.

Thursday: The Village of Buckland hired a code enforcement officer.

Friday: A Throwback Thursday event was held at J. Marie's for refugee resettlement.