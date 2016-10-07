What you may have missed
Friday, October 7, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
Here's a small slice of what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Monday: A clown threat aimed at Wapakoneta High School was thwarted.
Tuesday: Zoning took center stage at Monday night's Wapakoneta City Council meeting.
Wednesday: A driver in a fatal crash pled guilty in court.
Thursday: A debut golf outing at Wapakoneta Country Club aided graduating seniors.
Friday: Wapakoneta Elementary School teachers got to test out the building's new sensory room Thursday.
