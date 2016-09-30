What you may have missed
Friday, September 30, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
Here's what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Monday: A Gold Out event held Wapakoneta High School shed awareness on pediatric cancer.
Tuesday: Harvest Baptist is celebrating 25 years.
Wednesday: Wapakoneta City School Board of Education honored students and a community helper during a meeting.
Thursday: The city of Wapakoneta provided updates on Riverscape.
Friday: A Throwback Thursday event was held at J. Marie's Wood-Fired Kitchen and Drinks to benefit Children's Hometown Holiday.
