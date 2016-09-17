What you may have missed
Saturday, September 17, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
Here's a little slice of what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Monday: The Auglaize County Courthouse and Wapakoneta Firehouse tours drew people from near and far.
Tuesday: The Auglaize County Fair Board reviewed the 2016 Auglaize County Fair at the first board meeting since the event took place.
Wednesday: Riverside Art Center will hold a reception for its current exhibit Saturday.
Thursday: Local artist Dan Knepper is moving up the ladder of success.
Friday: The Armstrong Air and Space Museum hosted a gala Thursday evening.
