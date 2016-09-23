What you may have missed
Friday, September 23, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
Here's what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Monday: Many took part in Servants Day.
Tuesday: Zoning, finances topped the Wapakoneta council agenda.
Wednesday: The Heritage Trail Park District is gearing up for its annual festival.
Thursday: Waynesfied-Goshen teacher Kathy Lament was named the 2017 Teacher of the Year for State Board of Education District 1.
Friday: W-G Muchinippi Theatre is preparing for Charlotte's Web The Musical.
