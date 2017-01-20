What should be Trump's first priority as president?

Donald Trump made many promises on his way to winning the presidential election in November. As the nation’s 45th president formed his cabinet and his transition team began its work, some of Trump’s promises received another look, with some cabinet nominees appearing to have differing views about some of Trump’s ideas.

As Trump transitions from president-elect to president, the Wapakoneta Daily News wanted to know what local residents see as Trump’s most important priorities.

Because of the subject matter, most respondents refused to give their names and all — probably due to the wind and drizzle — refused to be photographed.

If President Trump is reading, this is what people in Wapakoneta think your top priorities should be.

For the full story, see Friday's edition of the WDN.