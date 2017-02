Twelve Wapakoneta swimmers advanced to the next round of the OHSAA Division II Swimming and Diving tournament after shining at the sectional hosted by LCC at the Lima Y this past weekend.

As a team, the Redskins boys finished second behind only Shawnee in the Div. II sectional, while the Wapak girls finished third behind Shawnee and Minster.

See the complete story and more photos in the Monday edition of the WDN.