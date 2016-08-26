Weather causes game suspensions

Mother Nature stepped in and caused the suspension of dozens of high school football games throughout western Ohio on Friday because of numerous lightning sitings.

The Wapakoneta/Bellefontaine football game was suspended at 8:33 of the third quarter when lightning was seen over Bellefontaine's AcuSport Stadium. The Redskins had just taken a 16-14 lead prior to play being stopped.

The Redskins and Chieftains will resume play at AcuSport Stadium at 10:30 a.m., Saturday.