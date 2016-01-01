WDN welcomes new Sports Editor

The Wapakoneta Daily News welcomes Tom Stephens as its new Sports Editor.

Tom will be responsible for all sports coverage for the newspaper.

“I cut my teeth in the newspaper business with the Bellefontaine Examiner many years ago as a staff writer and have been freelancing as a reporter and photographer for the past several years,” Stephens said.

Stephens will be making the rounds meeting athletic directors and coaches throughout the Wapakoneta Daily News coverage area.

“What set Tom apart was his availability, his knowledge of the area and familiarity with page layout, which is a large part of what we do,” said Managing Editor Tom Wehrhahn.

Tom’s first day was Tuesday, and he’s already met with two coaches, started writing stories and laying out pages.