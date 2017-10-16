WDN apologizes for photo

The Wapakoneta Daily News regrets the image of President Donald Trump published on Page 1A of Monday’s newspaper.

While we edit photos on a daily basis, this particular photo was edited in a sloppy manner to make it appear the president had a mustache.

The Wapakoneta Daily News would never intentionally insult our president in any manner.

It was an unfortunate incident which we continue to investigate and we offer our apologies to our readers.