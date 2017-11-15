Waynesfield may see Hi-Point levy on May ballot

The Waynesfield-Goshen Board of Education met for its regular board meeting on Wednesday evening at the district offices in Waynesfield.

The board ran through a variety of regular business during the meeting and also received several presentations.

Rick Smith, the superintendent of Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, which partners with Waynesfield-Goshen, stopped by to inform the board about an upcoming levy that may appear on local ballots in May 2018’s spring election.

Waynesfield-Goshen is one of 14 districts in 5 west central Ohio counties that sends students to Hi-Point for technical training.

Hi-Point has seen growth in enrollment, and wants to expand its infrastructure and course offerings.

The levy would cost tax payers with a $100,000 value home approximately $22 per year or $1.84 per month. In total, the levy would produce $1.8 million a year. $1.5 million would be used for renovations and $300,000 would go toward equipment and satellite programs.

Hi-Point has not asked voters for a levy since 1977.

An expanded course list would include individualized construction courses. HVAC, carpentry, electric, and plumbing would all become separate as opposed to their current consolidation into one course.

New areas Smith would like to expand and enter into are...

