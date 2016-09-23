Waynesfield group spins musical web

WAYNESFIELD — The W-G Muchinippi Theatre will present Charlotte's Web The Musical this weekend.

The musical follows the plot of the children's novel by E.B. White. It tells the story of a girl's beloved pig, and the friendship it makes with a spider that ultimately saves its life. The community theater show consists of both kids and adults.

“Our main thrust is to give kids an opportunity to perform, and for them to learn about the theater,” Producer Pat Noykos said. “It's not a children's theater. There's so much talent in our area — just tons and tons of talent, and we always do something, no matter what, that involves kids.”

The musical will be held in the Waynesfield Local School Auditeria Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Adult tickets cost $10 at the door, and student tickets cost $5 at the door. Dinner will be available from the music boosters one hour before the plays begins. This includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and bottled water for $5.

