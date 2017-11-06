Warning clears out open house

Despite Sunday’s storms, the annual Downtown Open House went well.

“We had a wonderful Saturday and it was good today until the weather turned,” Rodney Metz said at Dad’s Toy Shop. “We even had a group on their way home from a train show in Springfield stop by.”

According to the Wapakoneta Police Department, a tornado warning was issued Sunday afternoon. Protocol calls for the tornado warning siren to be sounded whenever Wapakoneta is in the possible path of a tornado. The siren was sounded at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

The sounding of the siren put the lid on the open house.

“We had the best weekend ever until Mother Nature intervened,” Londa Tomplinson, of Casa Chic said.

Across the street at the Auglaize Antique Mall, the feeling was mutual.

“Saturday was an outstanding day, Friday was a very good day,” owner Jack Lambert said. “We had a great weekend until today. As soon as the siren went off, the street emptied.

The weather forced Haehn Florist, Greenhouse and Gifts to extend the coupon they were offering do their open house on Sunday.

Due to the weather, the coupon