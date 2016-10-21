WapaWeen turns to WetaWeen

It was a wet night of fun and chills — literally — in downtown Wapakoneta on Thursday night as the annual Wapakoneta Halloween Parade got underway.

Few clowns were seen, except for Micah Nicol on his unicycle sporting a wild-haired wig and a rubber nose. How threatening can a clown on a unicycle be?

The same can’t be said for the mass murderers from various slasher movies who walked the route.

Parade watchers took the streets braced for the weather. Some brought blankets and most used umbrellas. Some of the more seasoned set up party tents.

See the full story in the Friday, Oct. 21 edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.