Wapak's win sets up showdown with St. Marys

In big games, big plays typically dictate the outcome.

Big plays by Wapakoneta Redskin senior running back Maddux Liles and a pivotal play by junior quarterback Manny Vorhees kept alive varsity football coach Travis Moyer’s teams Western Buckeye League championship hopes and moved the program to its 33rd straight WBL win.

Liles scored four touchdowns on the ground as the Redskins bested the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans, 31-21, in an exciting game Friday at Harmon Field. The win moves Wapakoneta to 7-0 in the WBL, with game against the undefeated St. Marys Roughriders and the Van Wert Cougars left on the schedule, and 8-0 overall.

“I thought it was a gutsy effort and I thought his catch typified his night,” Moyer said of his running back who scored on runs of 4, 5, 1 and 39 yards and caught two passes for 29 yards including a big 25-yard reception. “I can’t say enough about all the kids’ effort. The offensive line played exceptionally well for most of the game. We have saying that the harder our backs run then the harder our line is going to block.”

