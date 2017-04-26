Wapak's Blasia Moyler is having a year to remember

For those of you who haven’t noticed, Blasia Moyler, the senior catcher for the Wapakoneta varsity softball team, is having a really good year at the plate. A really, really good year. Rarely do jaded sports editors come across a stat sheet that leaves us agape, but Moyler managed to build one that does just that.

Moyler has been putting up offensive numbers for the 15-2 Redskins that are approaching the ridiculous. Let’s start with her on-field antics on Tuesday. Moyler hit two homers — one a grand slam — collected eight RBI and had a sick 12 total bases in leading Wapakoneta to a 16-1, five-inning win over Western Buckeye League-rival Celina. Moyler’s two dingers against the Bulldogs were her 13th and 14th of the year. Before Tuesday, only 13 softball players in OHSAA softball history had ever hit as many as 14 home runs in an entire season. Now there are 14.

Moyler’s eight RBI against Celina gives her 53 for the year. Only 33 Ohio softball players have ever had as many as 55 in a year and Moyler has seven more regular season games to play. Her batting average is hovering right around .680, which if she maintains it, would put her in the top ten all-time in OHSAA history.

The OHSAA doesn’t keep official records for runs scored or total bases in a season, which is a shame for Moyler, because she would no doubt be putting a dent in those numbers, too. She failed to score a run in the season opener, but has crossed the plate in every game since, giving her 32 runs for the year. Moyler has an astounding 93 total bases and 37 hits, 23 of which were the extra-base variety. She’s had a hit in every Redskin game this season and multiple hits in 12 games.

Perhaps the most impressive stat is Moyler’s slugging percentage, which is simply a measurement of how many bases a batter gets for each plate appearance. In Major League Baseball, anything over .500 is considered good and David Ortiz of the Red Sox led the league last year with a slugging percentage of .620.

Moyler’s slugging percentage is 1.652 in WBL games alone. This basically means that she gets halfway between first and second every time she picks up a stick.

But don’t get the idea that Moyler is all-hit, no glove. Catchers have perhaps the toughest job in all of sports, and Moyler excels at it. She’s committed a single error in 126 chances this year and Wapakoneta head coach Bill Sammons consistently praises Moyler for the things that don’t show up in the scorebook, such as her handling of the Redskins’ excellent pitching staff and calling of games.

As noted, Moyler and the Redskins have seven more regular season games left, including a WBL showdown with perennial thorn-in-the-side Defiance Friday.