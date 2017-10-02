Wapakoneta XC competes at Kalida

The Wapakoneta boys and girls cross country squads traveled to Kalida on Saturday to compete in the Wildcat Invitational.

The girls team came home with a fourth place finish, led by sophomore Paige Schneider who ran a personal best of 20:09, good for 11th place out of the 100-plus field of runners.

The boys were led by junior Isaac Webb who placed 22nd, followed by teammates Nate Metzger, Caleb Schlenker, Garret Shroyer, Daniel Huebner, Tyler Ricketts, Joey Metzger, Kurt Schlenker, Caleb Mosgrove, Tate Kohler, Chance Bible, and Grant Turner.

