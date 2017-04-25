Wapakoneta on top 10 list of small towns

The Wapakoneta/Auglaize County MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) ranked number nine on Realtor.com's 2017 "Top 10 Affordable Small Towns Where You Actually Want to Live."

Realtor.com accounts for 97 percent of the MLS-listed properties in the United States and is the National Association of Realtors' official website. In order to build the list of top small towns, Realtor.com looked at unemployment rates, crime rates and the percentage of annual income spent on housing in over 500 micropolitans.

