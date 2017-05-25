Wapakoneta pulls off three-peat

After going almost 20 years without winning the Western Buckeye League All-Sports Trophy, once Wapakoneta won the hardware for the 2014-15 season the Redskins have been loath to let it go.

For the third straight year, Wapakoneta High School gets the right to display the WBL All-Sports Trophy in its case.

In order to win the rights to hold on to the All-Sports Trophy, a school’s overall performance in the various sports are taken into account. Over the course of the season, points were awarded to each school for each sport according to the final conference standings. A first place finish in any given sport is awarded 10 points, second place finish is awarded nine points, a third place finish eight points and so on.

Wapakoneta earned the trophy this year by climbing to the top of the heap in seven of the 20 sports recognized by the WBL, including outright championships in boys golf, girls tennis, wrestling, boys bowling, baseball and softball, while sharing the football title with Ottawa-Glandorf and St. Marys.

Before the three-peat in the 2016-17 school year, Wapak last won the All-Sports Trophy in the 1995-96 season.

Since the trophy was first awarded in 1972, Wapakoneta becomes only the fourth school to win it three consecrative times. No school has taken home the trophy for four straight years.

Wapakoneta also won the All-Sports Trophy in 1990-91 school year.

Celina was second this year in All-Sports standings as the Bulldogs won outright championships in boys soccer, volleyball, boys and girls swimming and boys and girls track. Defiance and Shawnee tied for third in the All-Sports standings.

Defiance won outright championships in both the boys and girls cross country, while Ottawa-Glandorf also had two outright championships in boys and girls basketball. St. Marys won the girls bowling championship outright, as did Elida in girls soccer.