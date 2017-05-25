Wapakoneta places 41 student-athletes on All-Academic Team

Not only has Wapakoneta performed well on the playing fields during the 2016-17 school year, the Redskins also shine in the classroom as Wapakoneta High School placed 24 senior and 17 junior student-athletes on the Western Buckeye League All-Academic Team this week.

To earn a spot on the All-Academic team, a student-athlete must have maintained a 3.75 grade point average, be juniors on five semesters or seniors on seven semesters and must have earned two varsity letters for juniors and three varsity letters for seniors in recognized Western Buckeye League sports.

Redskins seniors who earned All-Academic the honors this year were Claire Burton, Michael Burton, Socorro Cerda, Tyler Copeland, Gabby Dulebohn, Megan Fisher, Abbi Gesler, Mya Hager, Kate Henderson, Ellie Horman, Cassidy Hughes, Lauren Klopfenstein, Blake Knueve, Jordyn Law, Tristan Meyer, Blasia Moyler, Bryce Schlenker, Ryan Schneider, Nate Schroer, Sidney Sutton, Emma Walker, Madison Watt, Allie Zofkie, and Will Zofkie.

Redskins juniors who made the All-Academic team were Kaleb Benny, Alexandra Debell, Michaelia Fisher, Rob Gerstner, Lexi Jacobs, Michael Johnston, Katie Klopfenstein, Mackenzie Lange, Katie Manger, Joey Metzger, Logan Miller, Lauren Place, Gage Schenk, Caleb Schlenker, Kurt Schlenker, Grant Turner, Manny Vorhees.