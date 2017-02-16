Wapakoneta Middle School earns quiz bowl championship

Wapakoneta Middle School's fifth and sixth grade quiz bowl teams both consider their performance at the recent tournament at Shawnee Middle School a success.

The teams competed in two rounds of matches, on Feb. 6 and again on Feb. 13, for a total of 13 matches in all. Out of the 13 schools in competition, WMS fifth graders were the first runners-up, and the sixth graders took the championship title.

There are four tournaments a year, but the first two are considered practice, so only the second two count toward the competition.

