Wapakoneta Middle School earns quiz bowl championship

By: 
Rebecca Lapp
Staff Writer
Thursday, February 16, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH

Wapakoneta Middle School's fifth and sixth grade quiz bowl teams both consider their performance at the recent tournament at Shawnee Middle School a success.
The teams competed in two rounds of matches, on Feb. 6 and again on Feb. 13, for a total of 13 matches in all. Out of the 13 schools in competition, WMS fifth graders were the first runners-up, and the sixth graders took the championship title.
There are four tournaments a year, but the first two are considered practice, so only the second two count toward the competition.
For more on this story, pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of the WDN.

Category: