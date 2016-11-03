Wapakoneta man sentenced for hit-skip

A Wapakoneta man was sentenced to five years of community control and 90 days in jail on a work release for not stopping after a fatal hit-skip in May.

On Sept. 2, Timothy J. Huelskamp, 52, pleaded guilty to the indicted charge of one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced Wednesday by Shelby County Common Pleas Court Judge James Stevenson.

On May 11, Huelskamp struck and killed Katriz M. Dilworth, 38, of Maplewood, while driving north on Sidney Freyburg Road. A release stated that Dilworth had exited her vehicle after striking a dog, when she was struck by Huelskamp. Huelskamp left the scene of the accident but turned himself in at the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office on May 12.

See Friday's paper for the full story.