Wapakoneta At-Large Councilman drops out of November race

Wapakoneta At-Large Councilman Dan Graf has dropped out of the November race for council. That leaves Republicans Terry Campbell and Chad Dunlap and Democrat Rodney Metz on the ballot for the three At-Large seats. Short story: with Graf’s departure, the three will be on council in January. Metz, a former mayor, was appointed to council in April upon the resignation of Randy Fisher. Campbell, Dunlap and Graf were the winners of the May Republican primary.