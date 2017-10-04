Wapakoneta girls tennis features power of siblings

Pictured, left to right, are Madison Schroeder, MaKayla Schroeder, Lauren Snider and Madison Snider. The two sets of sisters will represent Wapakoneta in the sectional doubles tournament.
By: 
Mike Frank
Sports Editor
sports@wapakwdn.com
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
WAPAKONETA

The Wapakoneta girls tennis team will be making the the sectional tournament a family affair.
In the doubles tournament, which begins Thursday, two sets of sisters will be representing the Lady Redskins.
Senior MaKayla Schroeder will be paired with her sister Madison, a junior. Also taking part will be senior Lauren Snider, who will be playing with her sister Madison, a freshman.
“I’m excited about it,” said MaKayla Schroeder. “It’s awesome to be able to play with my sister in a tournament. Hopefully we’ll be able to make a run to state.”

For the full story, purchase a copy of Wednesday's Wapakoneta Daily News.

Category: