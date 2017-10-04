Wapakoneta girls tennis features power of siblings

The Wapakoneta girls tennis team will be making the the sectional tournament a family affair.

In the doubles tournament, which begins Thursday, two sets of sisters will be representing the Lady Redskins.

Senior MaKayla Schroeder will be paired with her sister Madison, a junior. Also taking part will be senior Lauren Snider, who will be playing with her sister Madison, a freshman.

“I’m excited about it,” said MaKayla Schroeder. “It’s awesome to be able to play with my sister in a tournament. Hopefully we’ll be able to make a run to state.”

