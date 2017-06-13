Wapak thumps New Bremen in Acme baseball action

Wapakoneta thumped New Bremen, 8-0, in Acme League baseball Monday evening.

Wapakoneta twice loaded the bases in the third and fourth innings, but managed only two runs until it broke the game open by batting around in the sixth inning and scoring five runs.

Jacob Miller had a career game for Wapak as he went 2-for-2 at the plate, drew three walks, stole five bases and scored four of Wapakoneta’s eight runs in the game. Mitch Apple had two hits for Wapak and Bubba Miller had a hit, three walks and two steals for the winners.

Pitchers Wyatt Moyler and Trevor Behr combined to shutout the Cardinals, with Moyler starting and going five innings on the mound, recording seven Ks, while Berh closed it out over the last two innings, allowing just one hit and no bases-on-balls.

Wapak wastes no time getting back on the diamond as it will host Celina in Acme action today with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.