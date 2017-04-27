Wapak thumps Celina

Wapakoneta hit four home runs and Megan Fisher allowed only two hits as the Lady Redskins issued a 16-1, five-inning thumping of Celina Tuesday.

Blasia Moyler had two of the Redskin homers, one of which was a grand slam, and Lexi Jacobs and Grace Jolly each had a dinger in the win, which improves the Redskins to 15-2 overall and a perfect 7-0 in Western Buckeye League play.

Moyler when 4-for-4 in the game with eight RBI and 12 total bases. Jolly had three hits, four RBI and scored four runs for the winners. Mackenzie Short also scored twice as did Jacobs.

Fisher struck out eight and issued one walk in her five innings on the mound. Both hits she allowed were singles and the Celina run was unearned.

Wapakoneta has a showdown at Defiance Friday as both teams are undefeated in WBL this season.