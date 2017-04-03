Wapak: Six road games, seven days

Wapakoneta capped a week of wild weather and surprise road trips with a 3-1 win over Ft. Loramie in non-league baseball action Saturday.

Joel Roediger had two doubles and two RBI and Manny Vorhees went six strong innings on the mound for Wapakoneta Saturday, which opened the season with six away games in eight days, finishing 4-2 on the road trip.

Wapakoneta had been scheduled for play home games against Benjamin Logan Thursday and Ft. Loramie Friday. But the weather didn't cooperate, forcing a late change Thursday which put the Redskins on a bus to Logan County to play the Raiders on their home field. Friday was no better as far was the weather went, and not only was the Ft. Loramie game postponed until Saturday, it too was moved, this time to the Redskins' home field in Shelby County. Wapakoneta didn't seem to mind as it won both games, beating Ben Logan 3-2 and Ft. Loramie 3-1.

