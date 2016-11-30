Wapak sends St. Henry packing

A balanced Wapakoneta Redskins offensive attack proved too much for the St. Henry Redskins during a varsity girls basketball game Tuesday at Wapakoneta High School.

The Redskins thumped St. Henry, 70-38, with a second half surge behind senior guard Megan Fisher and juniors Alex Debell and Sarah Pothast, who accounted for 28 of Wapak’s 46 points.

“We’ve want to spread the ball around every game because we feel we have a lot of girls who can contribute,” Wapak varsity girls basketball coach Rusty Allen said. “I think the difference between Saturday night against the Bellefontaine Chieftains and tonight (Monday) is we were a little more patient offensively. We talked about the fact you may have to give up a decent look at the basket for a better look at the basket later in the possession.”

