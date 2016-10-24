Wapak girls win district title

Wapakoneta has more hardware to place in the trophy case as the girls cross country team captured a Division II district title at Owens Community College Saturday

The Redskins had five runners finish in the top 20 of the 72 participants, earning the title with a total of 60 points with an average time of 21:16.93, edging out Columbian, which had an average time of 21:27.44.

Only the top five times from each school are assigned a number that totals in the final results. The faster the time, the lower the number, so as with golf, the lower numbers mean a better score. The top four teams advance to the regionals as do those runners who finish near the top, that number varying from 16th to 24th district to district.

