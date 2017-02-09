Wapak boys win big

When Wapakoneta head boys bowling coach Jim Kaeck was asked, via text, how his team did in the Western Buckeye League bowling tournament at 20 the Century Lanes Wednesday, he sent a three word response.

"We won big," Kaeck texted.

No kidding.

Over the 20 games bowled by the Redskins - 15 individual games and five Baker games - they racked up a total of 4,551 pins for an average of over 227 per game, blasting past second place St. Marys, which closed with 4377 total pins. The performance gives the Redskins the outright WBL title after they also blew through the WBL regular season without a loss, earning 10 points for both the regular season and Saturday's win. Shawnee, which finished third at 20th Century Saturday, took second place with 17 points.

