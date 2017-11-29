Wapak bowlers sweep Elida

ELIDA — The Wapakoneta bowling teams had their first WBL match of the season Tuesday, with the boys defeating Elida 2,692 to 2,501 and the girls winning 2,552 to 1,766.

For the boys, Josh Wahl had 223 in the first game and 192 in the second, while Dusty Haggard had scores of 174 and 190.

For the Lady Redskins, Madison Doseck had 211 in the first game and Lacey Detrick bowled 188 in the second game.

The teams will next be in action on Saturday at the Kick-Off Classic in Columbus.

