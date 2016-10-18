Wapak advances in Div. II tourney

Two important ingredients for the Wapakoneta Redskins varsity boys soccer team to have success in the playoffs stem from playing their style of soccer and building the confidence of key members of the young squad.

They achieved both goals Monday on the pitch at Ryan Field as they powered past Western Buckeye League foe the Bath Wildcats in the opening round of the OHSAA Division II (Elida District) boys state soccer tournament.

“We played our brand of soccer which is possession,” Redskins assistant varsity boys soccer coach Mike Foor said after the match. “We got some good looks and we were able to score early. We didn’t get to take advantage of the wind as much as we wanted to especially after coach (Keith) Rambin talked to the team about using the wind.”

Bath varsity boys soccer coach Wes Mason and his squad did not have an answer for the Redskins.

