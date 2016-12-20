Wahoo's gotta go

Some weeks ago, I used this space to put forth the call for your opinions on all matters sport and offered a few argument starters to get the ball rolling, promising to put your thoughts in print. In response to this, I received the grand total of one email which basically agreed with everything I said. Guess that’s what I get for being right all of the time.

The problem is that I didn’t try hard enough to be wrong, which is no small chore for me. Lemme take another swing…

– I’m glad that Wapakoneta City schools lean toward using the “W” with the arrow rather than the guy in the headdress in its use of logos. This is a step in the right direction.

It is unreasonable to label a student body or school district “racist” for a back-burner decision made by people long since dead. It is just as unreasonable to ask that same student body or district to bury a century of tradition and memories because of shifting societal mores. It’s our history, too, and it can’t be erased, rewritten, or forgotten. It is an affront to even consider it.

But while more sinned against than sinning, we can do more. Let’s start with Chief Wahoo, he of the Cleveland Indians. Sorry, Tribe fans, he’s got to go. As a logo, it doesn’t even rise to the level of cartoonish. It looks like an art student’s failing grade. Cleveland, keep the Indians name, keep using Tribe as a collective term, but boot the Chief. All it serves is a finger in the eye. You’ll be well rid of him.

– Title IX was a good notion gone bad. For those of you not familiar, Title IX was a federal law passed in 1972 that afforded equal opportunity for women for jobs and positions at colleges and universities. Sounds fair enough, right? Any college receiving federal funds of any kind, which is 95 percent of them, had to provide women a fair shot when it comes to jobs, be given equal pay for equal work, and be offered similar opportunities in…. wait for it….sports. Guess which of those three things has been making the news for past 45 years.

Boiled down, if Whatsamatta U. has a men’s fencing team, for which they offer athletic scholarships, women must be offered the same amount of scholarships for participating in cross country, gymnastics, or fencing for that matter. Colleges didn’t necessarily have to form all-girl football teams to comply, but the schools did have to divvy up the athletic scholarships on an equal basis based on participation rates.

This played havoc with college sports programs that don’t regularly fill 100,000-seat stadia or sign fat TV and sneaker contacts, which, again, is 95 percent of the total of all universities. Whatsamatta U. could barely keep the men’s fencing team supplied with epees and plastrons, now they had two teams that needed facilities, equipment, and coaching, all of which cost money the school couldn’t expect to earn back from selling tickets to those riveting fencing matches.

So what happened? Rather than open the fencing team to women with money they didn’t have, many schools simply closed the men’s program. Whatsamatta U.’s lousy football team and equally bad basketball team couldn’t draw flies, so not only did fencing have to go, tennis, golf, track, and other ‘non-revenue’ sports, both men’s and women’s, had to go, too. When you’re living on a shoestring, the last thing you need is more shoe and Title IX gave many an athletic department a big, extra helping of Bruno Magli.

Will Rogers said that when people say it’s not about the money…it’s about the money. Title IX is proof enough of that.

– The lower the attendance, the worse the officiating.

– The two-minute warning is the dumbest rule in sports. Any head coach who needs to be told that there are but two minutes left in the half should have his head candled. I know this is a TV thing, but give the coaches the extra time out. They'll still get to those beer commercials.