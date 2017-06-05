W-G's Eller and Botkins' Miller both 3rd at State Championships

Waynesfield-Goshen's Tyler Eller finished 3rd in the Division III boys 400-meter dash as the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Saturday. Eller, a junior for the Tigers, crossed the line in 49.66. Fairfield Christian's Isaac Naayers was first in 49.19 and Cedarville's Devin Gruet was second in 49.43.

Also claiming a 3rd place finish in Columbus this weekend was Botkins' Josh Miller, who took home his medal in the shot put, also in boys Div. III competition, with a toss of 57' 6". Miller was also fifth in the discus with a throw of 162' 7".

Wapak's Sidney Sutton, after capturing District and Regional titles in the pole vault, finished 7th in the pole vault in the Div. I girls event as she cleared 12' 4".