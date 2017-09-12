W-G reports great start to school year

Prairie View Golf Club in Waynesfield will be hosting the Fourth Annual Niki Schaub 4-H Scholarship Golf Scramble on Sept. 24. All proceeds will go toward the scholarship.

Check-in starts at 8:15 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 9 a.m. There will be a $50 entry fee per person, which includes green fees, a cart and a BBQ Chicken Dinner donated by Lock Sixteen. Participants will have a chance to win a $10,000 Hole in One donated by Block Insurance Agency Inc. and buy chances for door prizes and a 50/50.

Even if participants don't golf, they can come and join in an auction at 1 p.m. Last year, the auction sold wood carvings, a Yeti cooler, Nascar tickets, ball game tickets, Country Concert tickets and more . . .

