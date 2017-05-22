W-G graduates told to be bold

Thirty-eight students graduated from Waynesfield-Goshen High School Sunday afternoon, with encouragement from their fellow graduates to be bold and make a change, starting in their own communities.

The commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. began with an invocation prayer, and Superintendent Chris Pfister’s announcement of the winners of the Friends of W-G award and Distinguished Alumni Award, which were presented to Stephen and Kathleen Hayes, and Judge Frederick Pepple, respectively.

